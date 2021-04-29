Investigators opened a new criminal case against the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. It is reported by TASS…

Navalny was suspected under Part 1 of Article 239 (“Creation of a non-profit organization that infringes on the rights of citizens”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Also suspects in the case were the head of the regional headquarters of the blogger Leonid Volkov and the director of the FBK Ivan Zhdanov.

Earlier, Leonid Volkov announced the closure of the headquarters network. He explained that keeping the work of Navalny’s headquarters in its current form is impossible, since it will be brought under the article on extremism and will entail criminal terms for the staff of the headquarters and those who cooperate and help them.

On April 27, the Moscow City Court imposed restrictions on the activities of the Anti-Corruption Fund and the Fund for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights. Prior to this, the Moscow prosecutor’s office suspended the activities of the Navalny Headquarters movement. According to the department, these three organizations are extremist, since they carry out the activities of undesirable foreign and international organizations in Russia, and also hide behind liberal slogans in order to change the political regime through color revolutions.