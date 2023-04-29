What do we do in the face of constant acts of violence suffered by women, girls and adolescentsin social networks, such as harassment, discrimination, hate speech, sexual harassment, threats, blackmail, defamation, mockery, dissemination of intimate images without consent, in addition to the creation of false profiles? How can we protect women and minors of those violent behaviors and acts that they suffer through the internet and communication applications?

Last Friday, April 14, 2023, it was published in the Official Newspaper “The State of Sinaloa”, Decree Number 411, of the State Congress, which amends and adds various provisions to the “Law of Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence for the State of Sinaloa”as well as the “Penal Code for the State of Sinaloa”, to protect women, girls and adolescents, through digital media, such as the internet, social networks and electronic applications.

A fundamental condition to protect women from violence is to designate it by name. That is, that women can identify the type of violence they are suffering and, therefore, can report it. For this reason, it is important that symbolic, digital and media violence has been incorporated into the “Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence for the State of Sinaloa” (LAMVLV).

What is symbolic violence? It refers to all those messages, images, videos or signs that reproduce gender stereotypes, to propagate ideas of domination, inequality and discrimination in social relations, naturalizing the subordination of women in society. It is important to identify it, because it can occur not only in the family environment, but also in education, work, economics and socially. Here the focus is on the type of violence that, from the environment, is sending messages, in general, of the subordination of women. That is violence.

And digital violence? Digital violence, for its part, refers to a specific type of aggression, directed at a particular person, through information and communication technologies. It is about any malicious action or conduct, in which it is exposed, shared, exhibited, distributed, disseminated, commercialized or exchanged; images, audio or videos (real or simulated), with the purpose of defame, denigrate, discredit, slander, disqualify or harm a woman in any area of ​​her life (public or private).

It is also considered that there digital violence, when images, audio or videos (real or simulated) are exposed, shared, exhibited, distributed, disseminated, marketed or exchanged, whose content is intimate sexual, without the consent of the owner, through the same means. In fact, the mere act of blackmailing a woman with whom any of these behaviors are going to be carried out is considered digital violence.

What is media violence? Here the approach is determined by the way in which it is done, that is, a means of communication. Therefore, media violence is committed when a means of communication is used to promote sexist stereotypes; advocate violence against women; or hate speech that is sexist, discriminatory or that justifies the inequality between women and men is disseminated. Media violence is also considered when a means of communication is used to defame, discriminate, insult, denigrate, dishonor, humiliate, discredit, slander, insult or make any expression that denigrates or disqualifies women or affects their self-esteem and public image, or the exercise of his profession.

It is important to consider this reform, because journalists and the media must be much more careful when using their words when referring to women in general, or to a woman in particular; because their conduct and the social impact of their words can affect human rights.

New crimes. The crime was updated to the violation of sexual intimacy, provided for in the Penal Code of the State of Sinaloa, in its Article 185 Bis C, which establishes that this crime is committed by “anyone who by any means publishes, discloses, disseminates, shares or distributes images, videos or audios, prints or prepares texts of intimate sexual content of a person without their express, voluntary, genuine and wanted”. And its sanction goes from 3 to 6 years in prison.

But criminal law not only penalizes the act of sharing sexual videos without the consent of the victim; but also, when it is recorded for personal consumption, without sharing it; by pointing to his own article 185 Bis C, that “anyone who videotapes, audiorecords, photographs, prints, prepares texts or stores, duplicates or multiplies images, audio or videos of a person’s intimate sexual content, without their express, voluntary, genuine consent, also commits a violation of sexual intimacy. and desired.”

Sometimes it happens that there is no intimate video of the victim, and the aggressor takes another (with other people), and attributes it to the victim. victim. That is, he manipulates an image to attribute it to another person, damaging his image and privacy. According to the Article 185 Bis Dit is established that “the same sanctions provided for in the second paragraph of the previous article will be imposed when the images, videos or audios of intimate content of a sexual nature that are disclosed, shared, distributed or published do not correspond to the person who is indicated or identified in the same”.

Aggravating factors. The sanctions will be increased by up to one half, when the crime is committed by the spouse or cohabitant, or by any person with whom the victim has or has had a de facto, sentimental, affective or trust relationship; it is a relative; the victim is a girl, boy, adolescent or is a person who does not have the capacity to understand the meaning of the fact; when a lucrative or non-profit benefit is obtained; or when, as a result of the effects or impacts of the crime, the victim’s mental health is affected, or when it threatens her integrity or her own life.

In addition to these new criminal types, a new criminal behavior was incorporated. This is a crime that penalizes the conduct of adults who use social networks to contact minors and request sexual encounters, images or videos of their bodies, or sexual activities. The mere fact of doing so through a message configures the crime. Pursuant to the article 185 Bis F, of the Penal Code of the State of Sinaloa:

“Four to eight years in prison and a fine of four hundred to one thousand days will be imposed on anyone who, using radio broadcasting, telecommunications, computer media or any other means of data transmission, contacts a girl, boy or adolescent, who does not have the capacity to understand the meaning of the fact or to a person who does not have the capacity to resist it and requires images, audio or video of their body in partial or total nudity, of explicit sexual activities, acts of sexual connotation, or requests a sexual encounter”.

