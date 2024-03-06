The government initiative wants to unify loan lines for entrepreneurs already in the market with lower interest rates

The federal government is developing a credit program for small businesses with a guarantee fund administered by the Sebrae.

According to the president of Sebrae, Décio Lima, the idea is that credit will be assisted in the new program. In this modality, the entrepreneur is guided by experts to apply resources strategically so as not to default.

“Sebrae will conduct this process together with the banks. Banco do Brasil, BNDES, Caixa Econômica, Finep, credit cooperatives, regional development banks and also with the financial system in general”said Décio.

Sebrae data indicates that 6.5 million small businesses do not have access to credit. “We are going to produce a line of credit differentiated from the financial system where you don’t need to take a guarantee, where you don’t need to put up a guarantee. Sebrae is giving these guarantees and at the same time with differentiated interest rates”stated the president of Sebrae.

“President Lula asked us to unify these credit lines for small and micro businesses. Our institutions, Banco do Brasil, BNDES… They all have some type of program, but we want all these programs to be within a single denomination, as if it were Bolsa Família”said the minister Márcio França (Entrepreneurship).

Pronampe

Brazil already has a line of credit developed for small businesses, which Pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses). The program has a rate of 6% per year plus Selic, which is 11.25%. The program was created in 2020 to provide special credit conditions for micro and small businesses during the pandemic.

In 2023, loans totaled R$33.8 billion, an 8% drop compared to the previous year's total. There were 488.2 thousand credit operations in the period. The loans are guaranteed by the FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund), which has contributions from the National Treasury.

“The problem was not Pronampe itself. Selic rose in 8 months from 3% to 13%. As the agreement provided for interest plus Selic, it broke a lot of people,” he stated.

“The idea is to reformulate [o programa] because Pronampe had a concept of a pandemic and this concept was left behind. We want small, micro and medium-sized entrepreneurs to have access to a line of credit to create more jobs”he said.