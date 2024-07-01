As they made clear to us last year, SEGA intends to bring back its most beloved franchises from the past, and among the examples we have Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Jet Set Radiobut by far the one that causes the most nostalgia for fans of Dreamcast is Crazy TaxiSince the first announcement of the latter, there has not been much more information on the matter, but certain data has come to light that may totally attract the attention of those who already want to play the return.

In a new recruitment video released in Japanese, the producer Kenji Kannothe game director Crazy Taxi original, and other members of the team share new details. According to the content, they are currently testing the adaptation of the classic game to an open world with several players. They mention that it will take place in a large and realistic city located on the west coast of the United States, with a theme park-like map.

In fact, the job listings describe the new game as “a major new online title” with an open world and “massively multiplayer driving game” elements. Added to that is that it is supposedly being built on the Unreal Engine, but there is no mention of which platforms it will be released on.

Here is the description of the saga:

Crazy Taxi is an action racing video game developed by Sega. It was first released in 1999 in arcades and later ported to several consoles including the Sega Dreamcast, PlayStation 2, GameCube and Xbox, as well as having versions for PC and mobile devices. Players take on the role of a taxi driver and must pick up and drop off passengers at their destinations as quickly as possible within a time limit. The game is known for its frenetic gameplay and arcade style, allowing players to perform extreme stunts and maneuvers to earn additional time and points.

For now, the game is still in development, so it will take some time before it is released.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It’s a bit sad that there aren’t many details yet, as development is likely to take a long time. But what I really want to see back is Jet Set Radio.