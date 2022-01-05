Before worrying about the new variant of Covid identified in the south of France “let’s wait to understand what it is, at this stage we still don’t know. Of course, the fact that it has more mutations than Omicron is not a pleasant thing”. So at Adnkronos Salute the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan, on the new mutation of the virus called B.1.640.2.

“We have surveyed many variants, more than 900 – recalls the expert – are some variations on the theme, let’s see the positive aspect: we are able to identify even large numbers, let’s wait to understand”.

Then, on the measures to be taken in Italy to stem the spread of Covid infections, he explains: “If I had to recommend Draghi? I would say vaccination obligation tout court and pass for work”. “The direction is to seek mitigation of the virus, how to obtain it without creating excessive disturbance to the population – explains the expert – it is a choice for which politicians must take responsibility. It is clear that the more stringent the rules, the better. from the health point of view, but worse – he acknowledges – from the point of view of social acceptability “.

According to rumors, on the table of Palazzo Chigi there would be, as an alternative to the hypothesis of a reinforced Green pass for all workers (indigestible apart from the majority), the introduction of the vaccination obligation only for over 60. “It is clear that rather that no aspect of age is already an important element – says the virologist – because we over sixty, perhaps with comorbidities like me who suffer from hypertension, risk more and therefore tightening the screw a little is still good. at least from the age of 50 onwards “.