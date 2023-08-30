Green light from the European Medicines Agency Ema for the first anti-Covid vaccine updated to XBB, the most popular variant family today. The EU regulatory body’s CHMP Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use today recommended authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine adapted to XBB.1.5 (the Kraken variant). How many doses are expected? For whom is the vaccine indicated? What are the side effects?

NEW COVID VACCINE: DOSES AND SIDE EFFECTS, THE ANSWERS

The approved vaccine – known as Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5 – can be used to prevent Covid in adults and children from 6 months of age, informs the EMA in a note. In line with previous recommendations from the regulatory body and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), adults and children aged 5 and older who need vaccination should receive a single dose, regardless of their vaccination history . Children aged 6 months to 4 years can be given one or three doses depending on whether they have completed a primary vaccination course or have had Covid.

In its decision to recommend authorisation, the CHMP considered all available data on Comirnaty and the other adapted vaccines, including data on safety, efficacy and immunogenicity (ie how well they trigger immune responses). In addition, new laboratory data showing a strong response of the adapted vaccine against XBB.1.5 and related strains of the virus were reviewed. Further data on emerging variants is expected, adds the EMA, and the Committee will evaluate them as soon as they are available.

The vaccines have been adapted to better match the circulating variants. Specifically, this vaccine was developed to target the Omicron XBB family, in line with the recommendations of the EMA and ECDC, as well as other international regulatory bodies and the World Health Organization. “Because Omicron XBB.1.5 is closely related to other variants currently in circulation, “the new Kraken-targeting vaccine” is expected to help maintain optimal protection against Covid caused by these other variants and Omicron XBB.1.5.”

Since Comirnaty’s first authorization (obtained in the EU in December 2020), summarizes the regulatory body, “the authorities have acquired in-depth knowledge on the safety of the vaccine. side effects they are usually mild and short-lived, include headache, diarrhea, joint and muscle pain, tiredness, chills, fever, and pain or swelling at the injection site. More serious side effects may rarely occur “. Already in September 2022 adapted versions of this vaccine targeting the BA.1 and BA.4-5 strains had obtained further authorization. Today the ok, yet another update.

The EMA will now send the CHMP recommendation to the European Commission for a legally binding decision at EU level. The green light was expected for the first vaccine updated to XBB, since it will be these shield products that will be used in the autumn vaccination campaigns, according to the indications of the experts. As with the other anti-Covid vaccines, the EMA reiterates, “the national authorities of the EU member states will determine how to use this product in national immunization campaigns, taking into account factors such as infection and hospitalization rates, the risk for vulnerable people and vaccine availability”.

The adapted vaccines work like the original ones, points out the EMA. This vaccine contains molecules called mRna containing instructions to produce the Spike protein of the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant and induce the immune system to build natural defenses (antibodies and T cells). Spike is the protein present on the surface of Sars-CoV-2 and which the virus needs to enter the body’s cells and can differ from variant to variant. When the vaccinated person comes into contact with the virus, their immune system will recognize the Spike protein present on its surface and will be ready to attack it. Antibodies and immune cells can protect against Covid by working together to kill the virus, preventing it from entering cells in the body and destroying infected cells.