The circular of the Ministry of Health which has the obligation to swab for the exit of asymptomatic people from Covid isolation has been eliminated“makes us move from a phase of state-imposed obligation to one self-determination and this seems to me much more correct“. So to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

“The immunosuppressed, health workers and those coming from China remain excluded. So, on this last front there is no lowering of tension, on the contrary the Italian message is strengthened that these travelers must be controlled. This circular should be sent to the ECDC so they can learn some things because it seems to me that they have not learned anything about Covid”.