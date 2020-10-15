Research for the Covid-19 virus in a laboratory in Montpellier, October 13, 2020 (PASCAL GUYOT / AFP)

New measures in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic were announced on the 14th October by Emmanuel Macron. In addition to a curfew in eight major cities, the head of state promises new testing techniques in the coming weeks.

First there are the famous antigenic tests that Olivier Véran promised for this month. Tests which seek, in the sample taken in the nose, the protein present on the surface of the virus, and not its genetic code as in PCR tests. The results come much faster, around 15 minutes versus several hours. These tests are already used in hospitals in Paris, Lyon, Toulouse. It should develop in airports, and even pharmacies within a few weeks. The High Authority of Health has given the green light for their deployment and reimbursement for patients with symptoms.

Emmanuel Macron also mentioned the tests “pooled”, or grouped. The idea is simple: group the samples from multiple patients to go faster in the analysis and use less reactive products. For example, if a company tests its 100 employees, their samples will be put in a machine which will divide them into 5 groups of 20. She will then analyze them group by group and not one by one. It can therefore eliminate a whole negative group more quickly. If it finds a positive result for a group, it is then necessary to redo the analysis to find which one or which among the 20 employees tested is carrying the virus. But this technique does debate : for some scientists, the virus can be diluted and passed under the radar for analysis. The top advice of Health Public, in a notice of the month May, do not recommend its use. Yet many countries use it: China, India or the United States.

Since the beginning of July of self-tests also exist in some pharmacies. This involves taking a drop of blood for a quick 15-minute test to see if you have been in contact with the virus and if you have developed any antibodies. But these tests don’t tell you if you have the virus at the time you do. It takes at least 5 days after infection to spot the immune reaction. In addition, they are less fine than serological tests done in the laboratory. The Belgium authorized these self-tests at home, but in France it is pharmacists who can do it to avoid patient misinterpretations.