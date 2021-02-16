NEW COVID-19 cases have more than halved over a week in the Valencian Community.

Latest figures from the regional health ministry declared 2,065 coronavirus infections tonight (February 16) compared to 4,310 seven days earlier.

The total is almost a quarter of the 8,095 new cases announced a fortnight ago on February 2.

92 deaths were reported in the Valencian Community taking the pandemic total to 6,094.

Hospitalizations continue to tumble with 2,134 people admitted to local facilities, a fall of 221 over 24 hours, and a reduction of a third on the February 9 total of 3,235.

A fortnight earlier, hospital numbers stood at 4,386.

465 patients are in intensive care, which is a fall of 26 over a day, and is 137 lower than a week ago.

61 outbreaks were reported in the region, with 42 in Valencia Province; 16 in Alicante Province; and 3 in Castellon Province.

The largest contagion was in Pinoso in Alicante Province with 11 cases linked to an educational location.