NEW coronavirus infections have broken the recent downward trend by showing a week-to-week rise and a daily increase in the Valencian Community.

Figures released by the regional health ministry this evening (March 24) showed 270 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single daily figure since March 12 when 310 cases were declared.

144 cases were reported a week ago and just 90 yesterday.

1,530 new infections were announced exactly five weeks ago.

It’s unclear whether today’s total is the start of a trend or whether yesterday’s low figure reflected a degree of under-reporting leading to a larger number of cases being declared today.

Death rates for today stood at 15 people, which is the same as a week ago, but eight more than yesterday.

The pandemic total now stands at 7,089 fatalities.

Hospital admissions have fallen after the Tuesday update produced the first increase in many weeks.

Hospitalizations in the Valencia region are currently 473 compared to 489 yesterday and 478 on Monday.

The total is 60 less than a week ago on March 17.

There are 114 patients in ICUs, which is five lower than yesterday and a reduction of 35 over a week.

11 new outbreaks were recorded in the region based mainly in Valencia Province.