THE latest COVID-19 new case figures in the Valencian Community have gone up today (April 2) both on a weekly and a day-to-day basis.

The health ministry say that 206 new coronavirus cases have been detected since yesterday evening’s update, a rise of 18 in less than 24 hours, and 16 more than last Friday.

The figures may also have been depressed as they were released much earlier than normal because of the Good Friday bank holiday.

The rising case trend mirrors the picture across Spain but at a lower level.

Six additional fatalities have been reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,169.

No details were provided about hospitalizations which is normally the case on a bank holiday.

Yesterday (April 1), hospital admissions stood at 404 with 94 people in ICUs.

The Valencian government will decide next Thursday (April 8) as to what relexations, if any, they will make to current restrictions which expire on April 12.