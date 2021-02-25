NEW COVID-19 cases are a just a fifth of the total a week ago on February 18, according to latest figures released this evening (February 25) by the Valencian health ministry

612 cases were reported today compared to 3,065 a week earlier, and the total is 82 more than yesterday.

This week’s daily infection numbers are similar to figures seen last September and early October, though hospitalizations are higher.

An additional 49 people have died from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours taking the total during the pandemic to 6,602.

Hospital admissions are continuing to fall rapidly with 1,267 people in regional facilities, a fall of 84 in 24 hours, and a week-to week drop of 581.

The number of people getting hospital treatment has more than doubled in a fortnight with the February 11 total standing at 2,806.

ICU cases now stand at 295, a fall of 23 compared to Wednesday, and 124 less on a week-to-week basis.

The Valencian Community will begin to reduce mobility restrictions on March 1 coupled with the reopening of hospitality businesses.