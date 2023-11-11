Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 13:15

The Federal Regional Court of the 6th region (TRF-6), created in 2021 and based in Minas Gerais, promotes an event with magistrates in the city of São João del Rei with the right to accommodation in a luxury inn. Participants will also attend a lecture by Freemasons. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

The event was organized as part of the inauguration of the new Federal Court headquarters in São João del Rei. The magistrates who went to the city had the right to stay in Tiradentes, a neighboring historic city. The inn in Tiradentes has 74 apartments and a daily rate for three days worth R$2,600 per person.

In addition to the inauguration ceremony, the Federal Court Judiciary School and the Association of Federal Judges of Minas Gerais (Ajufemg) held a lecture for the new judges. TRF-6 maintains that the sequence of events encourages discussion among judges about improvements in the development of judicial activities.

According to the newspaper, the lecture will be given by the president of the Brazilian Masonic Confederation, Cristian Adrian Flores Maldonado. The event runs until Sunday, 12th.