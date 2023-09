Monday, September 25, 2023, 00:32







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

New university course, old pending challenges. The two public universities of the Region, that of Murcia (UMU) and the Polytechnic of Cartagena (UPCT) face the academic year with well-known challenges, in an eternal groundhog day that, they trust, will have this course a…

This content is exclusive for subscribers