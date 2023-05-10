Austria on Wednesday banned the installation of the popular Chinese short video app TikTok on the work phones of state public employees due to security concerns.

“The Federal Government has decided to prohibit the private use and installation of TikTok on the official devices of federal employees,” explained the Ministry of the Interior to the EFE news agency in a statement.

The decision was made after an in-depth evaluation of the application in collaboration with experts from various ministriesspecialists in data protection, computing and intelligence services.

TikTok is an application to create and share short videos, quite popular among young people.

“By deleting the application, access to state information is excluded as far as possible”concluded the Ministry of the Interior, which stresses that the measure does not affect private devices.

Austria, a neutral country and member of the European Union (EU), thus follows the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, France and the Netherlands, as well as the European Commission and the European Parliament, which had already banned the application on their devices. officers.

TikTok acknowledged that personal data from journalists had been collected in the past. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. /TIME

Data privacy concerns stems from a 2017 Chinese law that allows authorities to request personal data from companies if it is deemed relevant to national security.



Although China has repeated that such regulations do not pose a threat to private users, TikTok acknowledged that personal data from journalists had been collected in the past.

The company alleged that it was the individual action of several workers who were fired.

TikTok, with more than a billion users around the world, is one of the most popular mobile applications among young people.

EFE

