The Netherlands and Portugal announced that they will restrict the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60 years of age, in a decision that comes after a recommendation issued by the European Medicines Regulatory Authority that blood clots should be included among the “very rare” side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Dutch Ministry of Health said in a statement that people over the age of 60 “can continue to receive (the vaccine) in safety,” while those under the age of 60 “must receive another vaccine.” She added that those under the age of 60 years and who had previously received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine could receive the second dose of this vaccine because there were no reported side effects of this vaccine after the second dose. In Lisbon, the Ministry of Health announced that receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine will be restricted to those over the age of 60. Thus, the Netherlands and Portugal are following the example of other European countries, such as Italy, Spain and Germany, which decided to limit the use of the vaccine to those over 60 years old, while France restricted its use to those over 55. These decisions come a day after the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Regulatory Authority issued a statement calling on European Union member states to continue using the British-Swedish company vaccine because its benefits outweigh its risks.