Eighteen points collected in the last ten days: from November onwards, the Lecce of Saverio Sticchi Damiani and director Pantaleo Corvino has lost only on two occasions. If the championship had started on November 9, Salento would be in fourth place in the standings today and in full swing for the Champions League. After a period of adjustment, the team found the right balance and Hjulmand&Co took flight, in Serie A as… on the transfer market. Baroni’s squad is in fact full of young jewels, who have ended up in the crosshairs of the top Italian and foreign clubs.