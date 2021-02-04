New correspondence with American actor Armie Hammer, accused of cannibalism, appeared on the network. The Daily Mail reports.

The woman, who decided not to disclose her name, said that she began to communicate with the artist in December. He wrote that sex is his favorite drug, and admitted that he loves to choke his partners almost to the point of losing consciousness.

“Be my perfect little slut and give me five orgasms. And say, “Thank you, sir,” Hammer asked his interlocutor. He also demanded that she take an audio tape or video while masturbating.

The actor complained to the woman that he was shamed on the Internet for his sexual preferences. He added that he was happy: “Life is good. It’s just a tough moment. ” According to the star, after the scandal, many girls began to write to him, who offered to “eat pieces” from them.

Earlier, screenshots of Hammer’s correspondence with his mistresses appeared on social networks, in which the actor called himself a one hundred percent cannibal and confessed his desire to eat his partner, drink her blood and hold her beating heart in his hands. Later, several more former lovers accused the artist of manipulation and inappropriate behavior. Model Paige Lorenze said that he once carved the letter “A” into her pubis with a knife and then began to lick the wound. In addition, Hammer asked her to remove the ribs so that he could eat them.