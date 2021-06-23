The State Department of Health (SES) of Rio de Janeiro identified a new coronavirus strain in the municipality of Porto Real, in the division with the State of São Paulo. The P.5 strain originates from B.1.1.28 and has the same structure as the original, but with mutations in the spike, the crown of the virus that binds to the cell.

According to SES, the identification took place through genomic monitoring in mid-April. The secretariat informed that 19 cases of this variant have already been located in the State of São Paulo and that, so far, it is not possible to say that it is more lethal or transmissible.

Also according to SES, the monitoring data show that the P.1 strain (Brazil) continues to be the most frequent in the state, which, in addition, recorded a low frequency of VOC B.1.1.7 (United Kingdom) and a decline in P .2 since November last year.

The post New coronavirus strain is identified in the State of Rio de Janeiro first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

