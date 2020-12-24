Highlights: The new Corona strain of the UK has increased the world’s concern

Monitoring of passengers returning from Britain in India

No trace of 279 passengers in Telangana yet

Many travelers are from neighboring states, so many got their mobile numbers and addresses wrong

Hyderabad

At least 279 passengers who have recently returned to Telangana from Britain remain unidentified amidst a new strain of corona virus. This has increased the concern of the Health Department. At the same time, 59 new corona cases were reported in the country on Saturday, after which the total number of new corona-infected cases has increased to 119 among the passengers returning from Britain.

Samples of all virus-positive travelers have been sent to the lab for examination. The report of these samples will come on Monday. After the report comes, it will be decided whether the virus is a new virus spreading again in the UK.

Number of infected with new virus in Telangana 21

Telangana has received a new infection in three more passengers returning from the UK. After the arrival of new cases, the number of new infections has increased to 21 in the state, returning from Britain. In Goa, 16 cases of infection were reported among UK travelers, while a total of 14 new cases were reported from Maharashtra. Others in the state of Nashik have been found to be corona virus positive but it is not clear whether he has been infected in the UK as the passenger’s report came back negative in an investigation conducted at Mumbai airport on December 13.

This situation of Andhra Pradesh, UP and Karnataka

Kerala brought the number of newly infected travelers to three on Saturday, after which the total number of new UK passengers infected patients increased to eight. The virus was found in eight travelers from the UK in Uttar Pradesh, one in Mysuru, Karnataka, while six virus-positive cases occurred in Andhra Pradesh.

184’s phone numbers incorrect

Telangana Public Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that 92 of the travelers who were unable to come back from the UK are from neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. 184 has given incorrect phone numbers and addresses. He said, ‘We have sent their details to their respective state governments so that they can help in locating these returned passengers. Efforts are on to find the rest.

Dr. Rao said that people with new types of viruses need not worry. They just need to be vigilant, use masks properly, follow social distancing and wash hands frequently.

This situation of Maharashtra

Of the 14 new cases in Maharashtra, three are from Mumbai, four from Thane, one from Nagpur, two from Pune and one each from Nanded, Ahmednagar, Raigad and Aurangabad. UP’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said that the central government has given a list of 1,655 people who had returned from Britain or from the state. Prasad said, ‘Of these 1,087 have been tracked, while 609 were tested, out of which eight were found positive.