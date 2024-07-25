Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A new corona wave could come much earlier this year than usual. An expert from Austria blames politics, among other things.

Vienna – The Austrian molecular biologist Ulrich Elling strongly advises people to decide on a booster vaccination against Covid-19 before the autumn. The reason for this is the significantly increased corona wastewater values ​​that have been recorded in recent weeks. It is therefore assumed that the number of corona infections this year will not only increase in late autumn and winter, but earlier. Most recently, the physicist Viola Priesemann spoke about her Experiences in the coronavirus pandemic with politics, media and society.

Biologist warns: Corona wave likely to come earlier than last year

Elling works at the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW). Speaking to the Austrian news agency APA on Sunday (July 21), he said that after a very quiet spring, Covid wastewater levels had already risen significantly again in June and July. In 2023, an increase was only observed in August and at a comparatively lower level. “If you can already see that there is such potential (for new infections, ed.)one must assume that the wave (or the further increase of these, ed.) earlier than last year,” the geneticist is quoted as saying by APA.

Elling recommends getting the Covid-19 vaccination booster earlier than usual this year. “Since the vaccination takes a few weeks to take effect, I don’t think it makes sense to vaccinate at the same time as the flu.” According to official information from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the flu season usually starts much later, because the influenza viruses are mainly circulating between October and May. Flu waves usually follow from January onwards.

Two reasons for “high infection potential” in the population: Biologist criticizes politics

There are two main reasons for the earlier increase in the number of Covid cases: Firstly, the biologist cites the declining immunity of the population. At least in Austria, the number of vaccinations is said to have dropped significantly, and the peak of the last Covid wave was already six months ago. This results in a “high infection potential” in the country.

The biologist criticized politics in Austria in particular. He said he saw no signs in the government of counteracting the poor vaccination rate in the country. Vaccination campaigns are urgently needed, however. “They should have been set up by now,” Elling stressed to APA.

On the other hand, according to Elling, newly circulating variants pose a risk. For example, the JN.1 daughter variant KP.3, which has a growth advantage compared to other corona variants, is gaining ground internationally. He suspects that as a result, there could be numerous infections as early as late summer. However, this is still pure speculation.

New Covid variants could lead to earlier wave of infections: This vaccine is recommended

As in previous years, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends a variant vaccine for vaccination against COVID-19. For the 2024/25 season, the Cominarty vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer was recommended, as it is also directed against the JN.1 variant. The new vaccine was approved according to information from the Pharmaceutical Journal in July.

As the news portal further reports, the German Pharmacists Association the new Covid-19 vaccines from Biontech/Pfizer have been announced for August 6, 2024. From then on, pharmacies and doctor’s offices will be able to order the vaccine for the first time, with doses available for all age groups. The delivery of the Comirnaty vaccines adapted to Omikron XBB.1.5 will be stopped by the federal government at the same time and existing ones will be disposed of properly. (nz)