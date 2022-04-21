Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Tweets by the minister are often accused of exaggeration – Lauterbach is now surprisingly relaxed about the new corona variant from the USA. © Jens Schicke/imago

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach now pointed to a new variant of the corona virus. The mutation is extremely contagious – but the minister remained noticeably relaxed.

Berlin – Federal Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has recently had to put up with the accusation of stoking up almost intentionally unfounded fears about the corona virus and potential new mutations. His warning of the so-called “killer variant” triggered clear criticism, especially in the scientific world. The extent to which Lauterbach took this to heart remains his secret – but his renewed warning is definitely surprising.

“No one likes to hear that” – Lauterbach warns of a new US corona variant

Lauterbach now pointed out a new variant of the corona virus via Twitter, which is currently said to be rampant in the USA as part of the corona pandemic. According to the minister, the probability of becoming infected is “significantly” higher than with the previously determining subtype Omicron-BA2 – and this is already considered highly contagious.

While colleagues from kreiszeitung.de have already researched everything you need to know about the new USA variant*, which is already known, Lauterbach remains – at least on social media – remarkably calm when it comes to the mutation. “Nobody likes to hear that,” said the minister via Twitter, “but it’s like this: the corona virus remains unpredictable. However, by monitoring new variants and adapting the vaccines, we are well prepared,” the minister assesses the situation. (askl) *Kreiszeitung.de and Merkur.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA