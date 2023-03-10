Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

The highly contagious omicron line XBB.1.5 has been determining the course of infection for weeks. Now the new EG.1 variant is spreading in Austria – and causing unrest.

Vienna – Corona and no end? The omicron line XBB.1.5, which is currently also spreading in Germany, is apparently supplemented by another highly contagious subline called EG.1. Within a week, 94 infections with this variant, also known as XBB.1.9.2.1, were reported in Austria.

For weeks, the highly contagious omicron line XBB.1.5 has dominated the infection process. However, the new EG.1 variant is now causing a stir in Austria. © Photo montage: dpa

New corona variant EG.1 is increasing rapidly in Austria

The subline EG.1 has been the first recombinant to dominate the infection process in the country since mid-February with over 60 percent. Experts suspect that this subline can increase sharply in a very short time compared to its sister line XBB.1.5, the omicron “octopus”, about whose spread in Europe the WHO warned in January.

Its danger compared to other variants is that it has mutation 486 in the spike protein. This mutation enables it to bind better to the ACE2 receptor and thus penetrate the host cell.

WHO: XBB.1.5 “the most contagious subvariant discovered to date”.

Ulrich Elling from the Institute for Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) in Vienna stated with regard to the latest survey on corona development in Austria: “Based on the reported number of cases, XBB.1.5 shows no signs of slowing down, but the first hopeful signals are coming from the wastewater,” says the scientist from the Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) on twitter.

Highly contagious corona variant: “Clear growth advantage over sister lines”

Another graphic also illustrates the development of the sister variant EG.1: “This diagram also shows how dynamically EG.1 (also known as XBB.1.9.2.1) entered the scene. We have discovered a total of 242 cases so far.” The molecular biologist continues: “EG.1 does not seem to be just an extension of mutations, but there is a clear, but not dramatic growth advantage of EG.1 over XBB.1.5 and others sister lines.”

Expert: Corona variant will “probably not reach more than 50 percent in the next 2 months”

A small all-clear follows: “Nevertheless, EG.1 will probably not reach more than 50 percent of cases in the next 2 months, if at all.”

Elling does not currently believe that XBB. 1.5 will repeat. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) XBB.1.5 has not yet shown any mutations that would indicate changes in disease severity. Certainly one reason why experts are still unconcerned, although the values ​​​​in Corona wastewater monitoring in Bavaria are increasing.

Due to the still few EG.1 cases and therefore almost no data available, there are also no indications as to the course of the disease. (Ulrik Hagen)