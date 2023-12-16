Home page World

Julia Stanton

Corona incidences have been rising in Germany for weeks. A new virus variant could make the situation even worse: JN.1 is already dominant and is even more contagious than Pirola or Eris.

Berlin – It's cold season in Germany: In addition to the flu, the coronavirus is on the rise again. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recently reported more corona infections than in over a year and a half. Until recently, the Eris (EG.5) and Pirola (BA.2.86) variants were responsible for the high incidences. Since this week, however, a new variant has been dominant and is already causing problems in the USA: it is the Pirola subtype JN.1. This is from the most recent one RKI weekly report out.

The variant was responsible for 29 percent of all new Covid infections in Germany in the 49th calendar week, displacing Eris and Pirola. According to the report, the BA.2.86 variants accounted for 19.4 percent and EG.5 and its subtypes only accounted for 15.6 percent of all infections. There are also more corona infections in Austria than at any time since the height of the pandemic.

The new coronavirus variant JN.1 hardly differs from Pirola

The new strain was first discovered in the United States in September. The responsible health authority Center for Disease Control (CDC), assumes that 15-29% of new infections there can be traced back to JN.1. The agency also warns that the prevalence of the Pirola subtype will continue to increase in the United States. Until recently, JN.1 was not listed separately in infection statistics due to its similarity to Pirola. The only difference between the two virus variants is a change in the spike protein.

However, this mutation worries researchers. The increasing emergence of JN.1 suggests that this variant is either more transmissible or more successful at evading the immune system. In conversation with the American health magazine Prevention referred to Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and head of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo in New York, described the variant as “extremely insidious.”

Corona vaccines protect against the new virus variant JN.1

Although the high number of infections is worrying, there is currently no evidence that JN.1 leads to more severe disease courses compared to other variants currently circulating. There are also no signs of new symptoms of the variant so far. The most common symptoms of a Covid-19 infection still include body aches, headaches, a runny and stuffy nose, cough and possible disorders of the sense of smell and taste. The Pirola variant had caused a stir because it was associated with unusual symptoms such as skin rash, red eyes and changes in the mouth and tongue.

It is currently assumed that all currently approved vaccines provide sufficient protection against infection with JN.1. They are also effective against Eris and Pirola. People who belong to a risk group in particular should get vaccinated as they have an increased likelihood of becoming seriously ill with a corona infection. (jus)