From: Caroline Schäfer

The fact that the corona virus keeps mutating is not new. However, a new subline of the Pirola variant could now be more contagious than its predecessor.

Frankfurt – Most recently, that caused concern Corona variant Pirola for attention because it has unusual symptoms causes. However, this does not pose a major danger so far, as Pirola is not considered to be significantly more contagious. However, a sub-variant of this virus strain has now been discovered that could be the opposite.

“Alarming”: Researchers discover corona variant JN.1

This is about the corona-Subline JN.1, which may be more contagious than its predecessor variant. How Daily Mail reported, some cases were recently reported in over eleven countries, especially in the USA and Great Britain. Kelly Oakson, senior bioinformatics scientist at the Utah Public Health Laboratory, called this strain “alarming.” “We will definitely keep an eye on him,” the newspaper quoted the researcher as saying.

The variant first appeared in the USA in September 2023, reported the US health authority CDC. There are indications that JN.1 could be “possibly more contagious,” the Austrian daily quoted OE24 Professor Thomas Russo, who discovered the new variant. According to the CDC, it is not yet possible to say whether JN.1 will spread given the limited data available.

According to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, there is no evidence that JN.1 causes different symptoms than previous corona variants. Since it is a sub-variant of the Omicron variant, symptoms such as sore throat, body aches, difficulty breathing, fever and cough are possible.

New Corona variant JN.1: What is the situation in Germany?

In addition to the respiratory infections caused by cold viruses that are typical for this time of year, There are still many corona infections circulating in Germanyreported the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its latest weekly report. However, it does not currently appear that the Pirola variant and its JN.1 subline will become established in this country.

In Germany, almost 43 percent are responsible for most infections Corona variant Eris back, only 7 percent on the Pirola variant (as of calendar week 44). Virologist Christian Drosten also recently gave the all-clear. There is no evidence of serious illness, he said Time.

Corona mutations under observation: “There will always be new variants”

The corona variant HV.1 is currently being observed by experts Daily Mail According to this, it already accounts for 25 percent of cases in the USA. This is a subline of the Eris variant that has spread to more than 41 countries. “It is important to recognize that there will always be new variants of Sars-CoV-2. This is like any other endemic respiratory virus and most will not worry anyone,” Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University, told the broadcaster Wion.

Although HV.1 is becoming more common, there are no signs of severe disease progression in this case, added Ross Kedl, immunologist at the University of Colorado. Most recently, a study revealed brain damage after the corona pandemic. Another study, however, came to the preliminary conclusion that Masks are rather ineffective during the Corona period were. (cheese)