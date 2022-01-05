Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

divide

Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health, takes part in the video conference of the Federal Government’s Expert Council on the Corona Pandemic. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

A new Corona variant from Cameroon was detected in southern France and has been causing a stir since Monday evening. Karl Lauterbach comments on Merkur.de.

Munich – Again no good news in the new year? After Omikron, a new Corona * variant is apparently already following, which scientists in France have already proven in twelve cases. However, the data situation is still scarce.

The previously unknown variant of the coronavirus has the provisional designation B.1.640.2. Researchers at IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille had already discovered the mutation at the beginning of December and reported on it in a preprint study on December 29th. This is a scientific publication that has not yet been reviewed by other experts. The chains of infection are said to have originated from a traveler. He is said to have previously traveled to France from Cameroon.

New Corona variant: Lauterbach exchanging ideas with specialists

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach commented Merkur.de cautiously: “We still don’t know enough to be able to say anything useful. But I’m already in contact with specialists. “

Lauterbach is currently preparing the next Corona summit on Friday *. Until Monday, it was assumed that you only had to arm yourself against Omikron. The SPD minister promised new resolutions. In view of the significantly increasing numbers, such as in Great Britain, however, further restrictive measures can be assumed. When asked, Lauterbach did not want to comment further, but made it clear that he was meeting with the Expert Council today, but wanted to refrain from further assessments of new measures for Germany.

New Corona variant discovered in France – that is known so far

In the case of the new Cameroon variant, experts speak of an “atypical combination” of mutations. According to this, 46 mutations could be identified in the variant, apparently nine more than in the Omicron variant. The new variant contains the already known mutations N501Y and E484K. According to experts, N501Y binds more easily to human cells and thus ensures faster spread.* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA