Home page politics

Of: Moritz serif

Split

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa/archive image

According to the RKI weekly report, the Corona summer wave has been overcome. Minister of Health Lauterbach answers questions from journalists.

+++ 10.07 a.m.: Lauterbach explains that the federal states could introduce a mask requirement indoors from October, regardless of the incidence. According to Lauterbach, this is not an obligation, just an option.

+++ 10.02 a.m.: RKI boss Wieler cannot take part due to vacation. “We have a favorable development in the summer wave,” says Lauterbach. One has to consider that the number of unreported cases is increasing. Delivery of the vaccine could take place on September 28th.

Update from Friday, August 12, 09:56: The press conference with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach will start in a few moments. The politician had recently come under criticism for his new Corona regulation.

Corona situation in Germany: Lauterbach under criticism

First report from Friday, August 12: Berlin – Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has to answer questions from journalists at the federal press conference on Friday (12 August), 10 a.m. The Berlin doctor Leif Erik Sander should also sit on the podium.



Last was the SPD-Politician Lauterbach because of his suggestions for the corona-Protective measures for autumn and winter have come under pressure to justify them together with the Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) had submitted.

A return to mask requirements is planned, although there should be exceptions for newly vaccinated people. These planned exceptions were met with some sharp criticism from the federal states. the omicronAccording to the weekly report, subline BA.5 has meanwhile increased somewhat at a high level and, according to the latest data, has been found in about 94 percent of the positive samples.

Lauterbach comments – Corona variant BA.275 is spreading in India

According to the RKI, the spread of the omicron subline BA.2.75, about whose mutations some researchers had recently expressed concern, is mainly observed in India and various other regions worldwide. A total of five proofs are known in this country.

Because the rate of corona infection has recently flattened out, the experts at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) see the zenith of the Corona summer wave as exceeded. According to the RKI weekly report on Covid-19, the nationwide seven-day incidence fell again by a total of 27 percent in the past week after the significant drop in the previous week and declined in all federal states and age groups.

Corona measures: Günther calls for the quarantine to be relaxed

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther has meanwhile called for a significant relaxation of the quarantine rules for people infected with corona. “Currently, infected people have to be isolated for five days, even without symptoms. My suggestion: only those who have symptoms stay at home,” said the CDU politician. There is currently no need for “rules that unsettle people, but rather those that protect vulnerable groups.” (mse/dpa)