Home page World

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

An increase in Covid-19 infections is expected again this winter. Meanwhile, the manufacturer Novavax is bringing a new, adapted vaccine onto the market.

Munich – The new vaccination season started in Germany and Austria in September. Adapted corona preparations are intended to contain the spread of any new virus variants as much as possible. The European Commission, which recently lowered the economic forecast, recommends a corona vaccination for certain groups.

Adapted vaccine from Novavax now available in Austria – and soon also in Germany

According to current information, around 71.5 percent of the Austrian population has now received at least one corona vaccination series with two doses (as of December 2023). When choosing a vaccine against the coronavirus, the population has a variety of options available.

These include mRNA vaccines such as that from BioNTech as well as vector-based vaccines such as that from AstraZeneca. In Germany, however, this has no longer been used frequently since 2021 and, on the advice of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), is only used for people over 60 years of age.

The adapted corona vaccine from Novavax will be available in Germany and Austria in December. © imagebroker/Imago (symbol image)

The new corona vaccine from the US manufacturer Novavax is called Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 and is protein-based. This means that the vaccine does not contain any viruses that can reproduce, but rather an artificially produced protein component from the virus shell, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports. It has now also been adapted to the Omicron variants XBB.1.5 and will be delivered to doctors’ practices in Germany on December 11th. It is now available in Austrian practices.

The adapted vaccine is intended for these people

Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 is the first adapted protein-based Covid-19 vaccine approved for the winter season. Novavax had to wait for the vaccine to be approved by the European Commission before delivery. Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides recommended that people aged 60 and over, those with weakened immune systems and underlying diseases, and pregnant women should be vaccinated with the new corona vaccine.

“Vaccinations remain our most effective tool against Covid-19. And we are now expanding the portfolio to include a protein-based, adapted vaccine option,” said Kyriakides about the new Novavax vaccine. The European Commission expects that the adapted vaccine will also increase the breadth of immunity against the currently dominant and emerging variants. The Novavax vaccine is recommended for people aged 12 and over. A total of 175,000 doses are currently available for the population in Austria.