The corona numbers could rise again because more tests also discover asymptomatic cases. It is important to watch closely what drives up the incidence. A comment.

Munich – It starts off well: Already at the start of the new Corona limit values, there was limitless confusion in Munich on Sunday. The incidence value jumped over 50 overnight. Are the shops now allowed to open freely or do they have to make appointments? Dealers and customers alike puzzled. The – correct – gradation of easing depending on the corona risk still needs to be improved. Above all, the state should create a reliable place where you can find out about current regulations at a glance.

Corona crisis: incidence unsuitable as the sole indicator – more tests would lead back to lockdown

In the medium term, however, the rigid focus on incidence has to be questioned. The further the vaccinations as well as rapid and self-tests progress, the less the value seems to be suitable as the sole yardstick. Because the numbers will increase – on the one hand, unfortunately, because of the mutations and the increase in contacts due to loosening. On the other hand, the rapidly increasing number of rapid tests is likely to have an impact, especially in schools.

Asymptomatic cases that previously went undetected are now being noticed. If the better test strategy led back into lockdown, however, that would be the opposite of the actual goal. It will therefore be necessary to carefully observe which factors drive the incidence values ​​upwards.

At the same time, we will soon be able to cope with at least slightly higher incidence values. Thanks to the vaccinations! Already now, significantly fewer of the particularly endangered seniors over 80 are falling ill – this reduces serious courses and deaths. And that’s what ultimately matters.

A comment from the deputy editor-in-chief of Münchner Merkur, Mike Schier