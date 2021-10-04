W.If you do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, you can expect serious financial losses from November 1st. From this point on, unvaccinated employees will no longer receive any compensation for their loss of earnings if they have to go into quarantine. It is different with civil servants. Government officials who are unwilling to vaccinate should continue to receive their money even if the quarantine has been ordered. The Hessian Ministry of the Interior confirmed this on request. The state government does not know how many officials in Hesse are currently vaccinated.

When Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) presented the new corona rules for Hesse in mid-September, he announced that unvaccinated workers should no longer receive any compensation in the event of quarantine. If someone cannot work because he does not want to use the available vaccination options, he should not become a financial burden for the general public, said the Prime Minister. Health Minister Kai Klose (Die Grünen) told the “Frankfurter Neue Presse” that a society could not accept permanently if citizens would take relaxations with them that would be possible for everyone through vaccination, but would not participate in the vaccination campaign in solidarity and would not be vaccinated . According to Klose, the end of the loss of earnings compensation for unvaccinated people is therefore logical.