The Infection Protection Act has been passed. Hamburg has already adjusted its corona rules – and in some cases tightened them. What applies from Saturday, here is the overview.

Hamburg – One day after the Infection Protection Act was passed, the city of Hamburg adjusted the corona rules. The Senate around Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) tightened the lockdown that has been in place since the beginning of April. As early as Saturday, April 24, 2021, the strict measures on curfew, schools and shops should apply.

Tschentscher defended the procedure. Hamburg is one of the few federal states in which the incidence value is falling. “Our concept makes sense. It is proportionate and it works, ”said the town hall chief at a state press conference. The previous rules essentially remain. But when it comes to curfews, the Senate goes beyond the requirements of the federal emergency brake. In the Hanseatic city, it applies earlier and longer, and exceptions are further restricted. There are also in retail and schools Changes, as the news portal 24hamburg.de shows in an overview*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.