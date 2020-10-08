On Wednesday afternoon, the heads of the state chancelleries will meet for a conference call. The federal states have agreed on an initial measure.

Federalism in Germany has in the Corona crisis to a Patchwork quilt on Regulations guided.

On Wednesday afternoon they will advise Heads of State Chancellery of the countries in a conference call on uniform regulations with regard to domestic risk areas.

A nationwide Ban on accommodation for vacationers Risk areas decided.

Update from October 7th, 9 p.m .: In North Rhine-Westphalia there are none for the time being Accommodation bans for holidaymakers from within Germany Corona hotspots. “There is no automatism,” said the boss on Wednesday NRW State Chancellery, Nathanael Liminski (CDU). The measure could be used if the North Rhine-Westphalian

Ministry of Health to certain regions Risk areas explain. For this there must be a “persistently diffuse infection process”.

In Bavaria however, a will apply from next Thursday Ban on accommodation for travelers out of four Berlin districts (Mitte, Neukölln, Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg), from Bremen and from the cities of Hamm and Remscheid in North Rhine-Westphalia. Anyone negative Corona test can show, but is still welcome.

The Ban on accommodation do not depend solely on the number of New infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, it was rather a matter of individual decisions based on other aspects, it said. The “risk areas“Should be updated regularly – at which intervals is still open.

New corona rule: There is also a ban on accommodation for German travelers – another state is shooting across the board

Update from October 7th, 6:50 p.m .: Berlin is not planning any either Accommodation bans for travelers from domestic corona risk areas. A spokeswoman for the Senate announced on Wednesday upon request. “Each state must make the decision for himself as it is the pandemic can contain. The Berlin Senate has adopted far-reaching measures here in recent weeks, often more far-reaching than others Federal states“, Said the Senate spokeswoman. “Four Federal states, including Berlin, do not currently want any Accommodation bans pronounce.”

Bremen, Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania agreed to the decision Heads of State Chancellery various protocol statements. Lower Saxony’s representative reserved the right to check whether the decision can be supported.

New corona rule in Germany – Thuringia rejects the ban on accommodation

Update from October 7th, 6:23 pm: Thuringia joins a general Ban on accommodation for vacationers from domestic Corona risk areas according to the state government. At the switching conference of the heads of the state chancelleries of the federal states with the head of the chancellery, Helge Braun, the country made a corresponding statement, said a spokesman for Ministry of Health in Erfurt. Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) said he got the impression that the Federal states have different positions on this question and are not yet close together.

He spoke out in favor of taking responsibility for the Health authorities in the Risk areas to leave. The infected people or those with suspected corona are likely to visit the region with a Hot spot do not leave. Hoteliers to ban people from Risk areas to accommodate, he described as “an interference with commercial law”.

Update from October 7th, 4:05 p.m .: The bosses of State Chancelleries of the countries agreed on an initial measure in their conference call. A decision was made Ban on accommodation for vacationers coming from a domestic Corona risk area come. The ban applies nationwide, like that dpa reported.

If you arrive from a risk area within Germany, you must therefore choose a negative one Corona test show. According to information from the AFP agency, at least 11 federal states should have agreed on the implementation of the measures. It is not yet known whether this regulation also applies to visiting friends or relatives. The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder also announced the decision via Twitter.

Obligatory test for vacationers from risk areas in Bavaria: If you come from a risk area and want to go on vacation here, you need a negative corona test – otherwise there is a ban on accommodation. This also affects Berlin districts that are risk areas due to the high number of infected people. – Markus Söder (@Markus_Soeder) October 7, 2020

Country conference due to uniform corona measures – Discussion about dealing with domestic risk areas

Original message from October 7th:

In the Corona crisis the federal structure of the Federal Republic ensures that in Germany a patchwork of regulations and measures has emerged. This should now be in a telephone conference, which takes place on Wednesday afternoon, can be at least partially overcome. This is where the heads of State Chancellery of the respective countries together with Head of the Chancellery Helge Braun (CDU) to find out about a common path in the Corona policy to advise.

The central theme here is primarily uniform Travel regulations in Germany. A subject that is mainly due to the tense Infection situation * in major German cities like Berlin or Munich gains relevance. Among other things, Schleswig-Holstein came under fire after some municipalities and boroughs of Berlin became domestic Risk areas have been explained and Quarantine measures as a consequence for those entering the country.

Chancellery chief Helge Braun waiting in front of the rule patchwork – causes many problems

Head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun urged ahead of the conference on Wednesday opposite the image: “That is why it is now the task of these big cities to act quickly activities to take that Chains of infection be interrupted. ”The top priority in the current situation is that the federal and state governments in combating the Corona pandemic pulling together. “The federal and state governments have a joint duty to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus effectively prevent. The ultimate means of doing this is that Infection numbers to keep it so low that full contact tracking is retained or can be reached again as quickly as possible in the hotspots, ”says Braun.

Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU) has criticized the existing patchwork of corona measures in Germany. © Britta Pedersen / dpa-Pool / dpa

It is true that the CDU politicians understand when their citizens are faced with an infection with the country Coronavirus want to protect that of the resulting Patchwork quilt on activities but one cannot accept it. It is a “makeshift measure, which in turn causes many problems.” Also on the part of the countries many voices were raised, sharply criticizing the discrepancy in regulations between the countries.

Söder and Caffier also warn against patchwork and demand uniform regulations

“I see with concern how the regulations of the Federal states develop apart and one Patchwork quilt arises ”, said the Interior Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Lorenz Caffier (CDU). Even the Bavarian one Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has chosen a uniform Quarantine regulation of the countries pronounced. (fd) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network

