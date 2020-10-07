On Wednesday afternoon, the heads of the state chancelleries will meet for a conference call. The federal states have agreed on an initial measure.

Update from October 7th, 4:05 p.m .: The bosses of State Chancelleries of the countries agreed on an initial measure in their conference call. A decision was made Ban on accommodation for vacationers coming from a domestic Corona risk area come. The ban applies nationwide, like that dpa reported.

Country conference due to uniform corona measures – Discussion about dealing with domestic risk areas

Original message from October 7th:

In the Corona crisis the federal structure of the Federal Republic ensures that in Germany a patchwork of regulations and measures has emerged. This should now be in a telephone conference, which takes place on Wednesday afternoon, can be at least partially overcome. This is where the heads of State Chancellery of the respective countries together with Head of the Chancellery Helge Braun (CDU) to find out about a common path in the Corona policy to advise.

The central theme here is primarily uniform Travel regulations in Germany. A subject that is mainly due to the tense Infection situation in major German cities like Berlin or Munich gains relevance. Among other things, Schleswig-Holstein came under fire after some municipalities and boroughs of Berlin became domestic Risk areas have been explained and Quarantine measures as a consequence for those entering the country.

Chancellery chief Helge Braun waiting in front of the rule patchwork – causes many problems

Head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun urged ahead of the conference on Wednesday opposite the image: “That is why it is now the task of these big cities to act quickly activities to take that Chains of infection be interrupted. ”The top priority in the current situation is that the federal and state governments in combating the Corona pandemic pulling together. “The federal and state governments have a joint duty to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus effectively prevent. The ultimate means of doing this is that Infection numbers to keep it so low that full contact tracking is retained or can be reached again as quickly as possible in the hotspots, ”says Braun.

It is true that the CDU politicians understand when their citizens are faced with an infection with the country Coronavirus want to protect that of the resulting Patchwork quilt on activities but one cannot accept it. It is a “makeshift measure, which in turn causes many problems.” Also on the part of the countries many voices were raised, sharply criticizing the discrepancy in regulations between the countries.

Söder and Caffier also warn against patchwork and demand uniform regulations

“I see with concern how the regulations of the Federal states develop apart and one Patchwork quilt arises ”, said the Interior Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Lorenz Caffier (CDU). Even the Bavarian one Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has chosen a uniform Quarantine regulation of the countries pronounced. (fd)