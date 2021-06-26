OfKathrin Reikowski shut down

The delta variant now accounts for more than 50 percent of infections in Portugal. A travel agent brings German vacationers back.

Berlin / Lisbon – Return of vacationers due to Corona * – what brings back memories of the first lockdown and the year 2020 is now a reality again. Because of the delta variant, holidaymakers are being brought back from Portugal. On Friday evening it became known that more than 50 percent of the infections in the travel destination are due to the delta variant *, which is classified as more dangerous and infectious. More than 70 percent are even in the greater Lisbon area.

On Friday evening, the federal government had therefore classified Portugal as a virus variant area. From next Tuesday, midnight, stricter regulations will apply again when entering Germany. This includes, for example, the obligation to quarantine for two weeks – without the opportunity to test yourself freely.

A German travel company apparently wants to spare its customers the more stringent regulations. The provider Olimar, which specializes in Portugal, wants several hundred German citizens to return on time by Monday evening

enable, as Pascal Zahn from Olimar said on Saturday. So this time it is not the federal government, but a private travel company that is bringing German holidaymakers back from abroad.

According to estimates by the German Travel Association DRV, around 1000 Germans are currently vacationing in Portugal. According to a spokeswoman, there are not many holidaymakers yet because the country has only recently been accessible again. Olimar speaks of a few hundred vacationers – but ten percent of them have so far rejected the offer of an earlier return flight. Other airlines, such as Lufthansa, are not currently planning any changes in flights.

Corona in Portugal: 1604 new cases – highest value registered since February

With 1604 new corona infections * within 24 hours, the highest value since February was registered in Portugal on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health – this is also the case in Great Britain because of the Delta variant *. The 14-day incidence rose to 137.5 in Portugal. Because of this, stricter regulations * apply again in the country.

The fact that Portugal is now considered a virus variant area means an extensive transport ban for airlines,

Bus and train companies. However, you are allowed to bring back German citizens and foreigners residing in Germany. Politicians are meanwhile already discussing stricter rules for all travelers returning *. (dpa / cat) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.