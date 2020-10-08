A new corona regulation applies in Lower Saxony. Prime Minister Stephan Weil presents the regulations. These mainly relate to private celebrations.

In Lower Saxony a new one applies from Friday, October 9th, 2020 Corona regulation .

Culture workers should be given more support.

Kassel – The development of Corona infections is clear. The number of cases is rising rapidly in neighboring European countries. Large cities in Germany such as Berlin have many new infections. That also applies to Lower Saxony, because the number of cases is increasing noticeably. Prime Minister Stephan Weil announced this to the Lower Saxony state parliament on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

“That is no reason to panic, but always to be careful,” said Weil. Therefore, from Friday, October 9th, 2020, stricter regulations should apply until November 15th, 2020. “The more people in our society are infected, the greater is the risk that the particularly endangered groups will be recorded.” Corona outbreak in a nursing home in Vechta with two deaths.

Corona in Lower Saxony: “There is no end to the pandemic in sight”

In addition, 84 schools in Lower Saxony had to attend classroom teaching corona to adjust. “There is no end to the pandemic in sight and we have another challenge to face over the next few months. We have to face this fact, ”explains Weil.

During the press conference, the SPD politician emphasized the AHA rules – distance, hygiene, everyday mask. Ventilation in closed rooms is also particularly important at this time of the year.

The new corona regulation in Lower Saxony will be much shorter

No mask is needed outside. Unless the minimum distance cannot be ensured. A mask is necessary in closed rooms. However, if the distance can be maintained, no mouth and nose cover must be worn.

The new Corona regulation in Lower Saxony should be made much shorter and mainly concerns meetings. However, many regulations are to be retained. Weil takes the experience in restaurants, theaters and cinemas as positive. However, larger, private meetings become a problem.

Corona infections in Lower Saxony (October 8, 2020) 21,941 (+320) Deaths 693 (+3) Recovered 18,283 (+183) 7 day incidence 18th

Corona in Lower Saxony: limit of 25 people at private meetings

At such gatherings, the measures are rarely adhered to – they are considered foci of infection. In the future, a limit of 25 people is to be set for private meetings. Outside there is a limit of 50 people. In restaurants and public spaces, a limit of 100 people is intended to curb the Corona pandemic serve.

In addition, due to the increasing corona numbers, there is also in Lower Saxony a ban on accommodation. People from areas with many infected people (more than 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days) are no longer allowed to spend the night in Lower Saxony for tourist purposes.

The number of infections is also increasing in Lower Saxony, there are more and more corona hotspots nationwide. That is why we now have to impose an accommodation ban in Lower Saxony as well. – MP Stephan Weil (@MpStephanWeil) October 8, 2020

Corona in Lower Saxony: Some events require approval

Public events in Lower Saxonyseated visitors are permitted with no more than 500 people. Sports events with more than 500 spectators require prior approval. The limit here is 1,000 viewers. Trade fairs, congresses, commercial exhibitions, fairs or similar events require approval regardless of the number of participants.

In contrast, cinemas should theatre and other cultural sites get more opportunities. “With a checkerboard layout, good ventilation systems and careful hygiene measures before and after the events, the space can be better used,” said the Prime Minister.

Corona in Lower Saxony: cultural events should be funded

In addition, a MWK program “Lower Saxony is turning on” is intended to increasingly promote cultural events. Clubs and discos are still closed. Violations of the regulation can result in fines of up to 25,000 euros.

Weil would like to avoid national measures. Therefore, districts and urban districts are taking regional action against increased infection rates, so that previous ones Corona hotspots could be contained. Despite the increased corona infections Lower Saxony much better prepared than eight months ago. (Karolin Schaefer)

