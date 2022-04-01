videoThe cabinet is once again scaling back corona measures. Mass PCR testing will be superfluous from 11 April, a self-test is then enough. In addition to the OMT, there will also be an MIT, a Social Impact Team, for broader advice.

Now that the omikron variant is less sickening and hospitals can handle the influx, the cabinet is removing another corona hurdle. The expensive PCR test infrastructure will be largely passé from 11 April. A self-test is then enough, the infection no longer needs to be reported.

“Large-scale testing is no longer an effective instrument for monitoring the virus at this stage,” Health Minister Ernst Kuipers (D66) wrote today in his long-term corona letter to the House of Representatives.

There are exceptions for patients in hospitals or residents of nursing homes: they will still receive a PCR test. And anyone who needs a proof of recovery for a foreign corona pass can also go to the test street. “There remains regional basic capacity in every GGD region,” Kuipers writes. Ultimately, there will be one national basic PCR test capacity, after which the enormous number of GGD test streets will be largely dismantled. See also Seven-day incidence over 500: how bad is that?

‘Surveillance as with the flu’

“We are going to approach the surveillance of corona more like a flu, influenza,” says Kuipers in an explanation. ,, Every year we also gauge how the spread is going through general practitioners and nursing homes. Now with corona you still have the self-test.”

It is another milestone, although Kuipers does not want to ‘celebrate it demonstratively’: ,,I am seriously taking into account that we can get a big revival next autumn.” The 3G corona pass can return if things unexpectedly go wrong in the winter.

In order not to completely lose sight of the corona virus, the sewage water measurement will remain intact, the number of sentinel stations at general practitioners will also be expanded to monitor any revival. The self-test remains, as do the isolation and quarantine advice. “It is important to keep an eye on the virus,” says Kuipers. “But then you no longer have to have every individual go to the GGD after a positive self-test. In this phase you no longer need this status from every individual every day.” See also Tax-free special payment for employees until the end of March

Article continues after the photo

© ANP



The cabinet decided today about the long-term corona strategy and is also responding substantively to the critical OVV report for the first time. Last month, Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s Research Council identified a defective crisis structure, a blind spot for care for the elderly, an OMT that is too dominant and a communication strategy ‘on the bluff’.

The then Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge (CDA) reacted extremely critically to the draft report, but the current cabinet “shares the conclusions and embraces the recommendations”, a number of recommendations have been or will be quickly adopted, said Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz- Zegerius (VVD) today after the cabinet meeting. “We are already taking the lessons of the OVV with us in the Ukraine crisis. One of the conclusions was: there were so many consultation structures that it was no longer clear what exactly was decided where. That has to be different.”

Ministers Ernst Kuipers (Public Health), Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Justice) and Conny Helder (Long-term Care) about the OVV report:

Long-term Care

See also The Federation Council appreciated the statement on Japanese sovereignty over the Kuril Islands Minister Conny Helder for Long-term Care (VVD) considers it important that nursing homes and institutions for care for the disabled are closely linked to the crisis structure from now on. “At first, attention was mainly focused on the hospitals, it took a while before long-term care was given a place in the OMT and in the regional care consultations. We can also improve our knowledge of infectious disease control.”

From 1 June, the cabinet will switch to regular decision-making without Catshuis sessions and informal consultations. In addition to the OMT, there will also be an MIT, a Social Impact Team. That expert team should extend the advice beyond virology or medical science.

This is to carefully weigh the ‘epidemiological and social impact’ of decisions. Furthermore, Kuipers wants to take into account graphs on well-being and the economy in addition to the models about the R-number and hospital occupancy.