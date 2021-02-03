Many families and companies are particularly suffering from the corona pandemic. The grand coalition now wants to help them. Low-wage earners also benefit.

important: it met on Wednesday evening . In the round of CDU, CSU and SPD, Armin Laschet is part of the CDU leader for the first time.

The coalition agreed to help families and businesses. (see update from February 3, 10:45 p.m.).

Update from February 3, 10:45 p.m .: The big coalition wants the negative consequences of Corona pandemic With financial aid for low wage earners and Tax relief for companies cushion. Familys should like last year one Child bonus receive. The surcharge on child benefit should be a one-time fee of 150 euros. The coalition committee of CDU / CSU and SPD decided on Wednesday in the Chancellery, as both sides subsequently announced. In the past year, families received 300 euros per child to avoid consumption in the Corona crisis to crank.

One one-time corona grant adult recipients of basic income support should now also receive 150 euros. For those suddenly in need Self-employed and Employees with low incomes the simplified access to the basic security will be extended until the end of 2021.

The GroKo also applies Companies with corona-related losses more under the arms. By means of an extended loss carry-back, they should be able to offset these losses in the tax return more extensively than before with profits from previous years. It is planned to increase the loss carry-back to a maximum of 10 million euros or 20 million in the case of a joint assessment.

CDU / CSU and SPD also want to help those who are particularly hard-pressed Lockdown concerned gastronomy. A reduced VAT rate of 7 percent will continue to apply to meals in restaurants and cafés until the end of 2022. Originally the regulation was limited to the end of June.

First report from February 3rd, 5:00 p.m.

Berlin – “Coalition Committee”? A word like from another time: In the past few months, the Corona rounds around Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister have firmly held the handle of the trade. But when the CDU, CSU and SPD meet again on Wednesday evening, there is a lot going on. Not least for a new protagonist in the unofficial body: Armin Laschet. Predecessor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had the last appointment for the CDU.

For the new CDU boss, it is the premiere in the coalition committee. And not an easy one: Because in the GroKo there had been noticeable tensions recently. The SPD attacked Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) several times because of the problems with obtaining the corona vaccine – which in turn caused considerable displeasure on the part of the Union.

Coalition Committee: The Bundestag election campaign is apparently already raging – SPD shoots with conviction against Spahn

Laschet cannot hope for a tame SPD. Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has previously denied allegations that the SPD is already campaigning with criticism of vaccination management. “Demanding something sensible for the citizens is not campaign music,” said Scholz on Wednesday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. Important points would also have to be discussed hard. For example, it was “very good” that the SPD had declared early on that not everything had gone right with the procurement of sufficient vaccine, said Scholz.

There was also no lack of demands from the comrades. SPD leader Saskia Esken, for example, called for a corona surcharge for Hartz IV recipients in advance. For the SPD and Scholz, the polls recently delivered lousy figures – as well as for the debutant Laschet. The subject of the coalition committee should also be the economic consequences of the corona crisis for companies.

Laschet as a Merkel helper on duty – looks are focused on interaction with Söder

For Laschet, the appointment will be a difficult balancing act. First of all, he has to ensure that the Berlin coalition engine continues to run as smoothly as possible so that Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) can take care of the corona crisis and the time after it – whenever it starts.

In addition, however, Laschet * has to show a clear edge if he wants to recommend himself for a candidate for chancellor in the Union. Because the majority of the people in the country still see another Union politician as significantly better suited for this – Markus Söder *. And that although the CSU boss has never commented on possible ambitions in this direction. Not only in the CDU and CSU, they should take a close look at who sets the tone for the Union in the coalition committee and who sets which issues (through).

Angela Merkel’s majority must stand: the CDU, CSU and SPD are faced with a balancing act – with new heads at the top

It is precisely in this overall situation that many observers see the real crux: How can a coalition that has been unloved for years find the strength to make important decisions in such a situation, when everyone involved has to fear disadvantages for every compromise? Ironic voices in the coalition see it as the real success that this question arises at the beginning of the year. After all, in the end the GroKo held out for the entire electoral period. And something else is mentioned with a wink: Probably never before have all coalition parties changed their chairmen in a legislative period.

It should help that everyone involved has known each other for a long time from various roles and offices. Söder and Laschet, who are both likely to have an interest in continuing to present the union as closed. Walter-Borjans and Laschet, whose relationship is considered untroubled after many years together in Düsseldorf.

Merkel’s GroKo must not be tattered in the election year: explosive is required – Dobrindt is already giving Rüffel

According to reports, the vaccination problem is not on the agenda this time. Probably, however, even for the SPD defense politicians, the provisional refusal of their party leadership to purchase armed drones for the Bundeswehr. In the Union, this is already seen as an election campaign and as a building block to create the basis for a green-red-red coalition after the federal election in autumn. The fact that the Union – which actually saw no particular need for the coalition committee – has now put the topic on the agenda should fuel the evening’s meeting.

Other issues could be less controversial: The SPD probably has social issues such as a Corona child bonus and help for recipients of basic security in its luggage. The Union wants to make it easier for companies to offset corona-related losses with profits from previous years. In contrast, the SPD-led Ministry of Finance * has been blocking it for a long time.

Some in the Union are already accusing the SPD of manners that should not occur among government partners – especially in difficult times like these. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt even publicly warned coalition discipline: "Even in an election year, the federal government must remain in working mode in order to cope with the crisis."dpa / fn / AFP)