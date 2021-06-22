ofRichard Strobl shut down

Despite herd immunity of adults, there are new corona outbreaks in schools in Israel. The Delta mutant is responsible. Lauterbach speaks of “bad news”

Tel Aviv – Israel is considered a model country when it comes to Corona * vaccination. Herd immunity has already been achieved in adults – a state from which Germany is still some way away. But despite the vaccination successes, there have now been two new outbreaks of the virus in Israel. The delta mutant is apparently responsible for this.

Corona outbreaks in Israel: Delta variant probably responsible

According to dpa information, there were corona outbreaks at Israeli schools in two places in Israel. Therefore, the mask requirement has now been reintroduced. The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that protective masks had to be worn again indoors and outdoors in the Binjamina area south of Haifa and in Modiin-Makkabim-Reut. The mask requirement in Israel was lifted nationwide only five days ago due to the low number of infections.

However, at a school in Binjamina, 45 students tested positive for infection with the coronavirus. There were also around a dozen new cases in Modiin – a city between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. According to media reports, a connection with returnees from abroad and the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus * is suspected at both schools. It was first observed in India.

Corona outbreaks in Israel – Lauterbach: “This threatens us in autumn too”

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has also reacted to the reports and spoke of “bad news” via Twitter. He continued: “In Israel there were two large delta school outbreaks despite herd immunity of adults. That threatens us in autumn too ”. In addition, Lauterbach also pointed to positive news: In the USA, Great Britain and Russia, the growth of the delta variant is slowing down somewhat. “This is how the decline began in India, too,” Lauterbach classifies.

Two weeks ago, Israel * started vaccinating adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 against the coronavirus. Israel, a nation of nine million, has been successfully implementing a vaccination campaign since December 19. Almost 5.5 million have already received a primary vaccination and more than 5.1 million have received a second vaccination.

New infections and serious illnesses have fallen sharply in the past few months. The number of seriously ill fell to 22. At the end of January there were still around 1200 seriously ill corona patients in Israel. (rjs / dpa) ÜMerkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA