Special Correspondent, New Delhi

The old strain of Kovid is more dangerous than the new strain, in which more lives have been lost. This has been revealed in a study. In a study conducted by the Public Health Society in Britain, it was found that not only did more patients infected with chronic strains get admitted, but it also led to more deaths. Therefore, experts say that there is no panic about the new strain, it is more infectious than the old strain, but not fatal.

Dr. MC Mishra, former AIIMS Director told that since the new strain is coming out, it is a matter of some relief that it is not dangerous. He said that this study was done on 3600 patients by the Public Health Society. 1800-1800 patients of both strains were taken in it. But of this only 42 patients had to admit in the hospital. Of these, 26 patients were of old strain and 16 patients were of new strain. This shows that patients suffering from new strains also have lowered severity, so they had to reduce admissions. While it was found more in the old one.

Dr. Mishra said that similarly 12 out of 26 patients of old strain died and 10 out of 16 patients of new strain died. It was observed that there were more deaths of patients suffering from old strains as compared to new strains. It is clear that the new strain is also fatal. So there is no panic about the new strain. Yes, this study found that the new strain is more contagious than the old, but it is neither more severe nor fatal.

On this, Max’s Kovid Expert Doctor Romel Tikku said that no one should panic. Now we have all come close to winning the war against this epidemic. Soon the vaccination program will also be started in the country. It is just important that we should continue to adopt Kovid behavior, use masks. Keep washing your hands and stay away from lepers, follow social distancing. If you have any symptoms, make sure to check yourself, so that you can isolate when infected and this will help to prevent the spread of infection.