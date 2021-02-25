The corona mutation B.1.427 / B.1.429 is spreading in the US state of California. A study is now providing further information on the new virus variant.

San Francisco – The spread of the corona mutations B.1.1.7 from Great Britain * and B.1.351 from South Africa has caused increasing numbers of infections and lockdowns in many European countries. Another new virus variant is now rampant in the US state of California. According to several US media reports, a study now indicates that this corona mutant B.1.427 or B.1.429 could be more contagious and aggressive than the original virus *.

New corona mutation: virus variant B.1.427 / B.1.429 is spreading in California

In December of last year, US scientists from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and the University of California in San Francisco (UCSF) first discovered the corona mutation B.1.427 / B.1.429. According to previous knowledge, the virus variant * has spread mainly in California, but it has also been discovered in other US states and countries around the world.

The study by the UCSF scientists on mutant B.1.427 / B.1.429 has not yet been published. According to Los Angeles Times It currently has to go through the usual independent review process before it is published. A preliminary online publication is therefore expected shortly.

The new corona mutation B.1.427 / B.1.429 is spreading in California. © Damian Dovarganes / dpa

Corona mutation B.1.427 / B.1.429: Study shows higher risk of infection

Like the science magazine Science reported, the UCSF study sequenced 2,172 corona * samples from 44 counties of the US state of California. These samples were therefore from the period between September 2020 and January 2021. While the new corona mutation was not detected once in September, it was already detected in around half of the samples examined at the end of January 2021. In just a few months, the mutant B.1.427 / B.1.429 has evidently spread strongly regionally.

In the study, the disease progression of 324 Covid-19 patients * from the San Francisco University Hospital were also examined. According to the report, people who were infected with the virus variant B.1.427 / B.1.429 had a 4.8 times higher probability of requiring intensive care than those infected with the original coronavirus. The probability of death was therefore even eleven times higher. In addition, the mutant is said to be less sensitive to antibodies that have already been formed – this could affect the effectiveness of corona vaccines * against the California virus variant.

Corona mutation in the USA: “This variant is worrying” – criticism of the study

“This variant is very worrying because our data show that it is more contagious, makes a severe course of the disease more likely and is at least partially resistant to antibodies,” said study author Charles Chiu from UCSF, infectiologist and expert in sequencing, the journal Science. “I wish I had better news – that this variant is completely insignificant,” he told the New York Times. “But unfortunately we just have to follow the results of the

Follow science. “

in the ScienceReport, there is not only a lot of approval and interest, but also criticism from uninvolved researchers in the study by UCSF scientists on the new virus mutation B.1.427 / B.1.429. The validity of the study is called into question, as it sometimes relies on relatively small data sets. “If I were an investigator, I would like to see more data from more infected people to support this very provocative claim,” said David O’Connor, a sequencing expert at the University of Wisconsin, for example. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

