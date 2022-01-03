Home page world

From: Mark Stoffers

divide

Apparently, a new corona mutant was found in France, which is currently only called B.1.640.2. © Gao Jing | dpa

While concern about Omikron is preoccupying Germany, the next corona ghost could knock on the door. A new Corona mutant has appeared in France.

Marseille – First Delta, now Omikron – is the next Corona mutant already making its way in Europe? In any case, there seems to be this message from France. According to media reports, a new Corona variant has been detected there that was not yet known. The classification of the new Corona mutant is B.1.640.2 and has not yet had a “sonorous” name like the other Corona variations.

New corona mutant discovered in France: a person from southern France with B.1.640.2 returned after a stay in Cameroon

Much is currently not known about the possibly new Corona mutant in France. Apparently, according to matching media reports, a person from southern France is said to have returned from Cameroon after a stay with the new Corona variant B.1.640.2 and therefore infected twelve other people. According to experts from the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, the tests showed an “atypical combination of mutations”.

New corona mutant B.1.640.2 discovered in France: more mutations on the spike protein than omicron – new study not yet conclusive

A new corona study dealt with the new corona mutant B.1.640.2 at the end of December 2022. In the study that has not yet been checked by independent experts Preprint study According to the researchers, there are 46 mutations in the spike protein. This fact means that the new Corona variant has nine more mutations than Omicron, in which 37 were counted.

However, due to the small number of proven cases and thus the small circle in which the study moves, the data are by no means conclusive. However, due to the extremely low number of cases, these data are not yet really reliable.

New Corona mutant in France: Another item on the agenda of the upcoming Corona summit?

A message that attracts a great deal of attention in the face of the upcoming Corona summit on Friday, January 7, 2022 politics around health ministers Karl Lauterbach, the possible new corona rules in advance* promised, is likely to find. The SPD politician Lauterbach had recently made a clear statement about a contamination of Omikron in society *. The next Corona variant could now follow directly on the foot before the Omicron wave has even been contained. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.