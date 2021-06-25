Parts of the Australian metropolis of Sydney are going into a strict lockdown after several dozen new corona infections.

Sydney – The restrictions should initially apply for seven days, the authorities said on Friday. During this time, citizens will only be allowed to leave their homes “if absolutely necessary,” as the Prime Minister of the state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, announced. The authorities are particularly concerned about a corona cluster in the eastern suburbs, where the number of new cases rose to 65.

“Because it is the highly contagious Delta variant, everyone in a household will likely become infected if one person gets a positive test result,” said Berejiklian. It is therefore feared that the number of new infections could increase significantly.

The 25-million-inhabitant country Australia has so far got the pandemic under control due to extremely strict rules. A total of 30,400 cases have been confirmed nationwide. 910 people have died in connection with Covid-9. However, the vaccination campaign is making slow progress. The borders have been closed since March 2020. (dpa)