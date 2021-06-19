ofJennifer Greve shut down

The RKI publishes the current corona case numbers on Saturday. For the first time since September 2020, the incidence is in the single digits.

Kassel – The health authorities in Germany have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 1108 within a day corona-New infections reported. This is based on the figures from Saturday (June 19, 2021), which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

For comparison: a week ago the value was 1911 infections. According to the information, 99 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 129 dead. The total number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 90,369.

June 19, 2021 (Saturday) 1108 new infections and 99 deaths 06/18/2021 (Friday) 1076 new infections and 91 deaths June 17, 2021 (Thursday) 1330 new infections and 105 deaths June 16, 2021 (Wednesday) 1455 new infections and 107 deaths June 15, 2021 (Tuesday) 652 new infections and 93 deaths 06/14/2021 (Monday) 549 new infections and 10 deaths 06/13/2021 (Sunday) 1489 new infections and 18 deaths June 12th, 2021 (Saturday) 1911 new infections and 129 deaths

Corona case numbers in Germany: RKI reports more than 1000 new infections

The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Saturday morning nationwide as 9.3 and has thus fallen back into the single-digit range for the first time since September 13, 2020 (previous week: 18.3). The day before (June 18, 2021) the corona incidence in Germany was 10.3. The institute has counted 3,721,139 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,601,200.

On Saturday (19.056.2021), the corona incidence in Germany will drop into the single digits for the first time since September 2020. © Montage hna.de: RKI and Eibner / Imago

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.70 (previous day: 0.72) according to the RKI situation report from Friday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 70 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases (jey / dpa).

