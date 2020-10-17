A bodyguard of the Federal President tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, a first test at Steinmeier is negative. The Belgian foreign minister tested positive.

BERLIN dpa / rtr | Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier went into quarantine on Saturday. As a spokeswoman for the Office of the Federal President in Berlin announced, a bodyguard for the head of state has tested positive for the corona virus. A first corona test with the head of state was negative, as a spokeswoman for the Office of the Federal President announced. Steinmeier will be tested again in the coming days.

The Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes has been infected with the corona virus. She had tested positive she shares on Twitter. The infection presumably took place within her family. On Friday, she said she would isolate herself because there was a suspicion of Covid 19 symptoms. Wilmes took part in talks with the other EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on October 12th.

Sharp measures threaten in Berlin

Due to the increasing number of corona infections, a drastic tightening of the contact restrictions is under discussion in Berlin. According to information from Daily mirror A draft of the new Infection Ordinance provides that from next week a maximum of five people may be in public space – or several members of two households. Sports activities are excluded from this. So far, the five-person limit applied between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

But that has not yet been decided, the new rules are on the agenda of the Berlin Senate on Tuesday. Neither the Senate Chancellery nor the health administration commented on the paper on Saturday.

The background is the rapidly increasing number of cases in the capital. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants rose in the past seven days to 83.2 (as of Friday evening). Berlin is thus well above the critical threshold of 50.

According to the draft, a mask requirement should be introduced in markets and other busy public places, the paper reported. According to the plans, the current maximum number of people at events should remain in place: until the end of the year, outdoor events with up to 5,000 people are allowed, and up to 1,000 people indoors.

Furthermore, private events and celebrations with up to 50 people outdoors and up to ten people in closed rooms should also be possible. A hygiene concept must be available for this and attendance documentation must be kept.

Health Senator Dilek Kalayci, SPD, disagreed with the idea that the current increase in infections in the city is primarily due to increased testing. The rate of positive tests in Berlin – after values ​​of less than 1 percent in summer – has risen to around 4 percent. “In the districts in which a particularly large number of contact persons were tested, we are even at 8 percent,” she said.

The City Councilor for Health at the Corona hotspot Berlin-Neukölln believes it is no longer possible to contain the virus, as in the summer in his district. “About the fact that we can catch it again like in the middle of the year, I don’t think anymore,” said the CDU politician Falko Liecke: “We are in absolute crisis mode.” It must now be about risk groups such as the elderly and the chronically ill to protect – for example, by restricting the possibilities of visiting old people’s and nursing homes and regularly testing staff there.

Night curfew in Paris and other cities

Due to the drastically rising corona numbers, a night curfew is now in effect in Paris and other French cities. The new regulation came into effect on Saturday night at midnight. The curfew is in effect for several weeks between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. At this time people are only allowed to be in front of the door for a valid reason. A health emergency has also been in effect again this Saturday. With it, the government can enforce restrictions by ordinance.

France has been struggling with rising corona numbers for weeks. On Thursday, more than 30,000 new corona infections were reported within 24 hours for the first time, on Friday there were around 25,000. France has around 67 million inhabitants. More than 33,000 people have died so far in connection with Covid-19. There is particular concern about the utilization of intensive care units in large cities such as Paris. More and more Covid 19 patients are occupying the beds there.

The Paris Ministry of the Interior published a form on Friday evening that anyone who has to go to the door during the curfew should carry with them. The following exceptions can be specified, among other things: commute to work, medical emergencies, care of relatives or care of children or the way to the airport or train station for long-distance travel. Walking the dog is also allowed – but only within a radius of one kilometer from the apartment.

New infections worldwide at a high level

The Robert Koch Institute reports a new high in Germany with 7,830 new infections. This increases the number of infected people to 348,557. More than 39 million people worldwide have been shown to have contracted the corona virus. More than 1.1 million people died with or from the virus. In terms of infections, the US is still hardest hit with over eight million, followed by India (7.43 million), Brazil (5.16 million) and Russia (1.36 million).

Poland also reports a record increase of 9,622 new corona infections. In the Czech Republic, the number of new corona infections has passed the 11,000 mark for the first time; according to the Ministry of Health, there were 11,105 infections in the past 24 hours. Ukraine has a record 6,410 new corona infections. The National Security Council announced that 109 patients had died in the past 24 hours. This is also a maximum.

Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg infected

The Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was infected with the corona virus. A spokeswoman for his ministry confirmed that Schallenberg had tested positive. The minister is symptom-free. He attended the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. All members of the government wore masks, but are now also being tested as a precautionary measure. It is possible that Schallenberg was infected on Monday. On that day, he and Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attended the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Merkel warns in the podcast: “Stay at home.”

In view of the further increase in the number of corona infections in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged citizens to help contain the pandemic. “We now have to do everything we can to ensure that the virus does not spread uncontrollably. Every day now counts, ”said the CDU politician in her weekly podcast published on Saturday. “I ask you: Refrain from any trip that is not really necessary, any celebration that is not really necessary. Please stay at home wherever possible, at your place of residence. “

Angela Merkel in her podcast “That is exactly my appeal to you today: meet significantly fewer people, whether outside or at home”

Germany is in a “very serious phase,” said Merkel. “The number of new infections increases by leaps and bounds every day.” The pandemic is spreading rapidly again, faster than at the beginning more than half a year ago. “The comparatively relaxed summer is over, now we are facing difficult months. How winter will be like our Christmas will be decided in the coming days and weeks. We all decide that through our actions. “

In order for the virus not to spread uncontrollably, the contact persons of every infected person would have to be notified in order to break the chain of infection, said Merkel. “The health authorities are doing great things, but where the number of infected people is too high, they can no longer keep up.”

Merkel asked: “So what can each of us do to ensure that the numbers go down again? A lot, most of it simply because each and every one of us consistently maintains the minimum distance, wears mouth and nose protection, and complies with hygiene rules. “

Science clearly states that the spread of the virus depends directly on the number of contacts and encounters everyone has. “If each of us now significantly reduces our encounters outside of our own family for a while, then we can succeed in stopping and reversing the trend towards more and more infections,” said Merkel: “That is exactly my appeal to you today: Meet deal with significantly fewer people, whether outside or at home. “

Dissatisfied with the results of the federal-state summit

You know that not only sounds harsh, it is also a difficult waiver in individual cases, said the Chancellor. “But we only have to do it temporarily and we ultimately do it for ourselves: for our own health and that of all those who we can save a disease. To ensure that our health system is not overwhelmed, that our children’s schools and daycare centers remain open. For our economy and our jobs. “

That is why Germany got through the first six months of the pandemic so comparatively well because “we stood together” and followed the rules. “This is the most effective remedy we currently have against the pandemic. Now it is more necessary than ever. “

The federal and state governments tightened measures to contain the virus in Corona hotspots last Wednesday. In the controversial ban on accommodation for vacationers from risk areas, however, there was no uniform line. In several countries, courts have now stopped the accommodation ban.

According to information from the German Press Agency, Merkel had shown that she was dissatisfied with the decisions during the consultations with the Prime Minister in the Chancellery. “The announcements from us are not tough enough to avert the disaster from us,” said the CDU politician, according to participants who agreed. “It’s just not enough what we’re doing here.”