Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 224 thousand and 887 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using the best and latest medical examination techniques, with the aim of early detection and counting and isolating cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,596 new cases of the virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 554,516 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of four infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1648 cases. ‌

She expressed her regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1571 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and that it fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recovery cases to 534 thousand and 481 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 90,294 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total doses it provided, as of yesterday, to 12 million and 34 thousand and 349 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 121.68 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the (Covid-19) vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the (Covid-19) virus.





