PRAGUE (dpa-AFX) – overshadowed by the corona crisis, the two-day regional and senate elections continued in the Czech Republic on Saturday morning. Citizens can cast their votes until 2 p.m. You are required to wear a face mask, disinfect your hands and keep your distance. The representatives are elected in 13 administrative regions outside of Prague. A third of the seats in the Senate, the upper house of parliament, are also voted on.

Meanwhile, the EU country had to record a record of daily new corona infections. 3,793 confirmed cases were recorded on Friday – more than any other day since the pandemic began. The total number of those ever infected rose to more than 78,000. Almost 700 people died in connection with Covid 19 in the Czech Republic.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said the elections were safe. All conceivable hygiene measures have been taken. President Milos Zeman also called on people to participate. Every democratic election is important, said the 76-year-old. According to surveys, the favorite to win the election is the populist ANO of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. However, the multi-billionaire recently came under pressure because of his hesitant corona crisis management./hei/DP/zb