Dirk Walter

Christian Deutschländer

In Germany, uniform corona rules come into force, which have been heatedly discussed. There are changes even in shopping, sports, zoos and schools. Here is an overview.

Berlin – The emergency brake is being braked: The coalition in Berlin has agreed on corrections to the draft for nationwide corona rules. Most of the details concern relaxation of the plans. Above all, the dispute over the curfew will be defused: 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. The law is intended to force the federal states to stricter rules if the regional incidence exceeds 100. Bavaria is less affected – the incidence here is 180 on average, but the rules are already strict. The 10 p.m. curfew is already in effect in most districts in the Free State, including the city of Munich.

The federal government is now planning special rules. Jogging and walks are allowed until midnight, but only on their own. The ulterior motive: You want to avoid large gatherings of people. The CSU regional group had argued against the 9 p.m. idea. The Free Voters Party has even threatened a constitutional complaint. On the other hand, the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach warns that this solution has been “softened” and that the contact restrictions have lost 50 percent of their effectiveness. The main thing is to slow down private visits to friends.

New corona rules in Germany: shopping, home office and sports for children up to 14

The Bundestag wants to pass the new regulation on Wednesday, it could come into force in a few days. There are also corrections when shopping. If the incidence is between 100 and 150, shopping with an appointment and a negative test is still allowed. If the value rises above 150, only the collection of ordered goods (“Click & Collect”) would be allowed. These restrictions still do not apply to food retailers, pharmacies and drug stores, but they do to hardware stores.

For children up to 14 years of age, contactless sports should continue to be possible in groups outdoors. The outdoor areas of zoos should remain open to visitors with current tests. Employers must provide two corona tests per week. If the employer offers home office, the employees should be obliged, according to information from parliamentary groups, to accept this offer. All regulations are limited to June 30th.

Corona and distance teaching in schools: teachers’ association is missing medical expertise

Distance teaching would be mandatory for schools with a seven-day incidence of 165 or more. A threshold of 200 was specified in the first draft. For many experts that was too high. There is also opposition to the new value. The President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz Peter Meidinger, calls 165 the “result of political haggling”, as he did Munich Mercury says. “That has nothing to do with medical expertise.” Presumably, they want to keep a large part of the schools open – knowing full well that the incidence value, especially among schoolchildren, is often much higher regionally.

What that means for Bavaria is still open. For the time being, the threshold of 100 applies here, on the Friday of the previous week. The Council of Ministers will meet on Tuesday and will probably deal with it. The states must adopt the federal rule, but may also tighten it. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) called on the states to make better use of their leeway. “Nobody has to wait for this law,” he said. cd / dw / afp

In Bavaria’s government coalition, the latest turn of events is again causing trouble. Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger is on a collision course with Prime Minister Markus Söder.

