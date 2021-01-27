FAZ newsletter for Germany Every morning our editors arrange the most important topics of the day. Relevant, current and entertaining.

The original, vegetable alkaloid colchicine comes from the seeds of the autumn crocus and was used as a medicine against gout as early as ancient Egypt. At the beginning of the nineteenth century the Heidelberg chemist Philipp Lorenz Geiger discovered it in the medicinal plant and isolated it. It is now being produced synthetically in large quantities and used as an anti-rheumatic drug, and after it had been shown that the anti-inflammatory effect can protect against further attacks in the case of pericarditis and chronic heart disease in general, the pharmaceutical has experienced a real renaissance.

In the summer of last year, a smaller Greek study, “Grecco-19”, showed important information about the effect on corona infections. At that time, 105 corona patients in 16 clinical centers were treated with colchicine or placebo. Even then, there were indications that the remedy could be particularly valuable for patients with a potentially worse outcome.

Cytokine storm can be prevented

How exactly the active ingredient intervenes in the infection process in the body has not yet been clarified. The hopefully soon published data of the Colcorona study could provide more information on this. Jean-Claude Tardif, the head of the investigation from Montreal University, speaks in the message that the dreaded cytokine storm – a derailment of the immune system due to the malfunction of the messenger substances – and possible further complications would be prevented. However, the cytokine storm that is typical for sepsis does not occur in all cases of Covid 19 disease. It must therefore also be clarified to what extent the selection of patients in the cross-continental study influenced the result. The effectiveness of the first approved clinical Sars-CoV-2 drug, Remdesivir, was later revised downwards after the initially promising results in the studies.

“The benefit is there. And it’s a drug that comes at a ridiculous price. A monthly treatment costs around three euros, ”says José Luis López-Sendón, cardiologist at Madrid’s La Paz hospital and head of the Spanish part of the study with 250 patients. According to the state agency for drugs and health products, a total of nine clinical studies are currently underway in Spain to investigate whether colchicine can be used to treat Covid.

The Spanish doctor Mar García Sáiz warns of the “danger” of people treating themselves precisely because colchicine is a very old drug that is effective even in small doses. The drug can cause severe side effects in kidney damage, for example, and can also interact negatively with other treatments. Colchicine should be taken under medical supervision, emphasizes the doctor.