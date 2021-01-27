NAfter the breakthrough in vaccines, after numerous disappointments, the positive news is now also increasing with corona drugs. There has recently been proof of effectiveness for monoclonal antibodies against Sars-CoV-2, which are expensive and only highly effective prophylactically as a blood infusion, and also for interleukin-6 inhibitors, which intervene in the immune system, and for the cheap glucocorticoids that have been used in intensive care units for some time like dexamethasone. Another inexpensive commonplace drug could now line up as a Covid 19 savior: Colchicine.
Joachim Müller-Jung
Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.
This is still anything but certain, because so far there have been no published, peer-reviewed study results. And yet the euphoria in the international research consortium “Colcorona” was so great after the end of its phase 3 studies that the lead Canadian clinic at the Montreal Heart Institute did not want to wait with the good news and sent a public announcement: There are almost four and a half thousand infected By swallowing the colchicine tablets early – compared to Covid 19 patients treated with placebo pills – a large proportion was spared from a more severe course of the disease.
Promising data
25 percent fewer infected people had to be admitted to the clinic, 40 percent fewer had to be artificially ventilated, and there were 44 percent fewer infection-related deaths. The participants were not admitted to the hospital when they were included in the study, but had at least one risk factor for a severe course of Covid-19.
The Colcorona scientists, led by the Spanish virologist Adolfo García-Sastre from the Mount Sinai Clinic in New York, state that colchicine is about a hundred times more effective in the fight against the epidemic than the first agent against Covid-19, remdesivir, that was approved in the summer.