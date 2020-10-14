Today, the cases of corona virus coming to India have seen an increase again today. Yesterday, where 55 thousand new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, today more than 63 thousand new cases have been reported. However, these figures are also less than those days when more than 90 thousand cases were being reported daily.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 63,509 new positive cases of corona have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, this epidemic of 730 patients has killed.

India reports a spike of 63,509 new # COVID19 cases & 730 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured / discharged / migrated cases & 1,10,586 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/c4pG9su1LQ – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

With this, if we look at the total figures, there have been a total of 72,39,390 cases of corona in the country so far. Of these, 8,26,876 are active cases. With this, 63,01,928 patients have either recovered or have been discharged from the hospital. The Corona epidemic has killed 1,10,586 patients in India.

The fifth consecutive week of decreasing daily cases of infection

According to the information of the Ministry of Health, the daily cases of corona have been decreasing continuously in the past 5 weeks in India. A month later, on October 9, the active cases declined to 9 lakh and they are still going down further. The number of people infected with Corona virus (Kovid-19) worldwide has exceeded 3.74 crore and so far more than 10.76 lakh people have died due to this epidemic.