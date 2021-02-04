Money for families, companies and the poor: The new Corona aid package that has just been adopted will cost around 4.5 billion euros. The coalition partners were not alarmed by this – on the contrary.

E.In the child bonus of 150 euros, grants for recipients of basic security and help for companies: After the Union and SPD had put together a new Corona aid package in a five-hour meeting marathon in the Chancellery, representatives of the parties were highly satisfied with the result that evening in Berlin. It was a “good coalition committee,” said SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans. Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) assessed the resolutions as a sign that the coalition was “capable of action”. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt praised the “very constructive atmosphere” of the meeting. The new CDU leader Armin Laschet also took part in the coalition committee for the first time. The peak meeting was the first of its kind since last August.

The coalition partners did not provide any information about the exact cost of the resolutions. Walter-Borjans said they were within budget and were “feasible and responsible”. According to the SPD, the new Corona aid can be financed within the existing financial framework without a supplementary budget. The corona grant for recipients of basic security and the child bonus cost the state around three billion euros, the lower value added tax in the catering industry around 3.5 billion a year, said SPD chairmen Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans after the coalition committee. In addition, there is a billion for the culture industry. In contrast, it is currently difficult to estimate the financial impact of the tax relief on companies.

Boost the business of restaurateurs

Specifically, the resolutions provide that families should receive a one-time child bonus of 150 euros per child. Last year, a child bonus of 300 euros per child was paid to child benefit recipients. This should promote consumption in the corona crisis.

Basic security recipients should also receive a one-time corona grant of 150 euros. The CDU, CSU and SPD announced on Wednesday evening after coalition discussions in the Berlin Chancellery. In order to boost the business of the catering industry, which has been battered by the crisis, the VAT cut has been extended to seven percent. Originally, a time limit for the VAT reduction was planned until June 30 this year.